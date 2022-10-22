2 men injured in shooting at East Side intersection, said SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot while sitting at an intersection on the city’s East Side Friday night, said San Antonio police.

The men were sitting in their car at the intersection of W.W. White Road and East Houston St. when a vehicle pulled up beside them and began shooting, according to police at the scene.

The driver managed to get away and drove to a home in the 4600 block of Lavender Lane.

The driver was shot in the arm and leg, and the passenger was shot in the head.

Both of the shooting victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment. One is in stable condition, and the other is in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.