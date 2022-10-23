83º

Man shot while walking on city’s West Side, San Antonio police says

The shooting occurred 10:31 p.m. in the 2300 block of W Cesar Chavez Boulevard

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after he was targeted in a shooting while walking on the city’s West Side, said San Antonio police.

At 10:31 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 2300 block of W Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

Police say a man was walking northbound along the 500 block of S Chupaderas when gunshots from a vehicle targeted him.

The man was found shot and transported to an area hospital. He was later pronounced dead due to his injuries, said SAPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

