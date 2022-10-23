Man shot while walking on city’s West Side, San Antonio police says

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after he was targeted in a shooting while walking on the city’s West Side, said San Antonio police.
At 10:31 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 2300 block of W Cesar Chavez Boulevard.
Police say a man was walking northbound along the 500 block of S Chupaderas when gunshots from a vehicle targeted him.
The man was found shot and transported to an area hospital. He was later pronounced dead due to his injuries, said SAPD.
This is an ongoing investigation.