73º

Local News

Woman shot outside downtown-area convenience store, suspects on the run, police say

The woman is in critical condition; witness told police there may be up to seven suspects

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Allysa Cole, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Police, Shooting, Crime, Downtown
At least seven people are still on the run after a shooting outside of a downtown-area convenience store left one woman hospitalized in critical condition, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Several people are on the run after a shooting outside of a downtown-area convenience store left one woman hospitalized with critical injuries, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday on S Richter St & Guadalupe Street.

Police said a gray vehicle pulled up and got into an argument with the woman, believed to be in her mid-20s. A witness told police at least seven people were inside of the vehicle.

The situation escalated when the driver pulled a gun and shot the woman multiple times before driving away from the scene, according to SAPD.

When officers arrived, they found the woman had been shot and began treating her injuries. She was later taken to an area hospital by EMS and is in critical condition, police said.

Officers said the vehicle with the suspects inside took off, heading westbound on El Paso. Police have not yet been able to locate them.

Further details are limited and the investigation continues.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Allysa Cole is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in September 2022. She previously worked in the Rio Grande Valley at KGBT, KRGV and Azteca Valle. She started her career at WHPM FOX23 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, after graduating from University of Southern Mississippi. Allysa is a Detroit native.

email

facebook