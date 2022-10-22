Man arrested for punching another man in the face over gas money, killing him, SAPD says

Clarence Lynn Campbell, 41, is charged with manslaughter and was arrested Friday, Oct. 21, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after punching another man during a fight over gas money, according to San Antonio police. The blow sent the man to an area hospital, where he later died.

Clarence Lynn Campbell, 41, is charged with manslaughter and was arrested Friday, Oct. 21, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

The charge stems from an incident on Oct. 8 that happened in the 2000 block of Anchor Drive, near Lockhill Selma Road and Baltic Drive.

Police were initially called to the area for an “injured, sick person” and when officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old man injured and bleeding in the street, an affidavit states.

Two people at the scene told officers they didn’t see how the man got hurt, and officers said they believed he fell due to possible intoxication.

The man was taken to an area hospital for multiple facial fractures and a traumatic brain injury with a brain bleed, according to SAPD. Days later, he died from his injuries at the hospital on Oct. 16, police said.

As the investigation continued, SAPD was in contact with the man’s mother, who heard from other witnesses that her son was assaulted.

Police said they contacted another witness, who claimed Campbell had assaulted the man and provided his first name to officers.

Through further research, officers were able to identify Campbell and they contacted him at his apartment, an affidavit states.

Campbell told police he was driving the man and his girlfriend around town in the early morning and he got upset after only receiving $5 for gas, for three or four hours of driving, an affidavit states.

Several hours later, Campbell, the man and a witness were on Anchor Drive when the situation escalated. Campbell said he was still frustrated and punched the man on the right side of his jaw, police said.

The man then fell on the street and started bleeding, according to SAPD.

Campbell told officers he left the scene before they arrived because he “gets sick when he sees blood.”

He is still being held in the Bexar County Jail on a $75,000 bond.