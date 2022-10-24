75º

LIVE

Local News

Motorcyclist killed in crash with sedan on far North Side; driver hospitalized, police say

Crash happened around 11:45 p.m. in 21500 block of Blanco Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Crash, SAPD, San Antonio, North Side
Fatal motorcycle crash Blanco image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a sedan on the city’s far North Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 21500 block of Blanco Road, not far from Wilderness Oak in the Stone Oak area.

According to police, a man driving a sedan had to be cut out by firefighters after becoming pinned inside the vehicle. The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD says at this time, they are not exactly sure how the crash occurred.

The driver of the sedan was taken by EMS to University Hospital, with serious injuries. The name of the man killed has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email