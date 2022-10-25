Comal ISD hosting job fair on Tuesday night

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking for work? The Comal Independent School District is looking to fill several positions at its job fair on Tuesday.

The job fair will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnson Ranch Elementary, located in the 30500 block of Johnson Way in Bulverde.

The district said they are presently looking to fill positions for after-school child care, child nutrition, custodians, paraprofessionals and bus drivers.

Comal ISD said they serve 10 communities with 32 total campuses, including 18 elementary, seven middle schools and seven high schools in Bulverde, Canyon Lake, Garden Ridge, Fischer, New Braunfels, Sattler, Smithson Valley, Spring Branch, Starzville and San Antonio.

Two new elementary schools and a new middle schools are also presently under construction, a press release said.

Available positions may be found on the district’s website, by clicking here.