Visa revoked for mother who lost two sons in deadliest smuggling case

This Thursday marks four months since a tractor-trailer full of bodies was discovered on Quintana Road. The Honduran mother of two migrants that died was set to be in San Antonio this weekend, but she said her visa was later revoked.

SAN ANTONIO – Karen Caballero, a Honduran mother mourning the loss of her two sons and daughter-in-law, had plans to be in San Antonio this weekend. She was petitioned by local artist SandraGrace Martínez and a local order of nuns to attend their Day of the Dead celebration in honor of the 53 migrants found on Quintana Road in late June.

Martínez, with the help of other community members, created an altar set up in the front yard of Casa Azul at the corner of Buena Vista and Las Moras streets.

This Thursday will mark four months since Caballero’s 19-year-old son, Fernando José Redondo Caballero; 22-year-old son, Alejandro Miguel Andino Caballero; and Andino’s 24-year-old fiancee, Margie Tamara Paz, took their last breath.

Along with 50 other migrants, they succumbed to the Texas summer heat inside an 18-wheeler with no air conditioner. The Texas smuggling case is the deadliest one in U.S. history.

Caballero gave an interview to KSAT 12 from her home in Honduras. In Spanish she said, “Además de estar cumpliendo cuatro meses de haber fallecido, ellos están cumpliendo 10 años de ser novios y esa es otra de las cosas que quería conmemorar.”

She said, in addition to Thursday marking four months since the tragedy, her eldest son and his fiancee would have celebrated 10 years together. Caballero added it’s another reason why she wanted to come to San Antonio this weekend before finding out her visa was revoked.

According to a document Caballero received, her denial under the Immigration and Nationality Act Section 214(B) was due to insufficient proof of strong enough ties to return to Honduras at the end of her temporary stay in the U.S.

“Tengo a mis papás en Honduras que están enfermos y quién los cuida soy yo,” Caballero said.

According to Caballero, she cares for her sick and elderly parents and is also an entrepreneur.

She plans to apply again as, according to the Department of State’s Bureau Of Consular Affairs website, “Some ineligibilities can be overcome in certain immigrant visa cases.”

