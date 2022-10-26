Couple accused of charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up for the job

Bexar County Jail records show Rodolfo Covarrubias, 40, and Jessica Monica Ramirez, 42, have each been charged with theft between $100 and $750, theft between $100 and $750-elderly, and theft between $2,500 and $3,000-elderly.

SAN ANTONIO – A couple has been arrested for charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up to finish the job.

Bexar County Jail records show Rodolfo Covarrubias, 40, and Jessica Monica Ramirez, 42, have each been charged with theft between $100 and $750, theft between $100 and $750-elderly, and theft between $2,500 and $3,000-elderly.

They are accused of taking down payments from three residents in the Helotes neighborhood of Beverly Hills in exchange for pouring concrete or asphalt.

The residents either paid cash or made checks out to their business, Ram Asphalt and Concrete, over the summer in the amounts of $3,060, $1,750 and $280.

Covarrubias made arrangements to complete the work, and the three victims connected with him over text message, the affidavit states.

“All three victims were told he was going to complete the work, and stop by on a certain day, at a certain time, Covarrubias never showed up to complete the work,” according to the affidavit.

The victims demanded that he complete the work or they receive a refund, and Covarrubias said he would refund the money.

Investigators said the victims contacted the Helotes police department after Covarrubias never showed up with the refunds.

According to the affidavit, Covarrubias worked for the company and Ramirez owned the business.

He would go to job sites, provide a work estimate and collect down payments, and Ramirez would deposit those checks into her credit account, police said.

The victims wrote letters to Covarrubias, Ramirez and the company, demanding their money be returned within 30 days.

By the time the warrant for their arrest was signed on Monday, the victims still had not received the funds.

Records show they were arrested late Tuesday. Their bonds are each set at $9,500.

