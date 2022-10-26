Man arrested for a second time in connection with child sex crimes, New Braunfels police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 58-year-old man was arrested for a second time after New Braunfels police said he was sex trafficking a 16-year-old girl earlier this year.

Marc Stephen Jamison was previously arrested Friday, Oct. 21, for trafficking of persons, a first-degree felony. He was arrested again Wednesday after police were able to get a second arrest warrant.

His charge stems from accusations of him contacting a teenage girl through social media, meeting her in-person at “an undisclosed location” and paying her for conducting a sexual relationship with him, according to police.

The victim came forward and told authorities the crimes began in May of this year. Police said there was a second victim of Jamison’s, a 15-year-old, and those crimes happened in 2021.

Jamison is being held in the Comal County Jail and his bond is set at $500,000.

He could face more charges and a higher bond amount, at the request of the Comal County District Attorney’s Office, according to police.

Anyone who believes they’re a victim of Jamison’s is urged to contact New Braunfels Police Detective Richard Groff at 830-221-4167.