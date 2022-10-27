77º

LIVE

Local News

Woman in critical condition after being struck by pickup truck in Seguin, police say

Crystal Miller, 45, was walking along State Highway 46 when she was hit

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Seguin, Crime
Street view of Highway 46 in Seguin (Google Maps)

SEGUIN, Texas – A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a Ford Ranger on Thursday morning in Seguin.

Crystal Miller, 45, was walking in the 2900 block of State Highway 46, near the intersection of FM 467, when she was struck, according to the Seguin Police Department.

An initial investigation revealed the pickup truck was traveling southbound when Miller was struck.

Miller suffered severe injuries in the accident and was transported by Seguin EMS to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the pickup stopped to render aid and that no charges are expected.

The case is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email