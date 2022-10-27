Woman in critical condition after being struck by pickup truck in Seguin, police say

SEGUIN, Texas – A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a Ford Ranger on Thursday morning in Seguin.

Crystal Miller, 45, was walking in the 2900 block of State Highway 46, near the intersection of FM 467, when she was struck, according to the Seguin Police Department.

An initial investigation revealed the pickup truck was traveling southbound when Miller was struck.

Miller suffered severe injuries in the accident and was transported by Seguin EMS to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the pickup stopped to render aid and that no charges are expected.

The case is under investigation.