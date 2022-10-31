No-Shave November fundraising efforts reach close to $12,000 as Team KSAT holds top spot around the country

Team KSAT raised over $20,000 last year thanks to the help of the community, and this year the team hopes to exceed that goal. The team is well on its way to achieving that goal, and there is still time left to donate. As of Monday, Nov. 21, Team KSAT has raised almost $12,000.Team KSAT raised over $20,000 thanks to the help of the community, and this year the team hopes to exceed that goal. The team is well on its way to achieving that goal, and there is still time left to donate. As of Monday, Nov. 21, Team KSAT has raised almost $12,000.

You can donate to Team KSAT’s cause, or any individual member, by clicking here.

The men in the KSAT newsroom have been growing their facial hair as part of No-Shave November.

No-Shave November has become an annual tradition around the country. It’s a time when men put their razor blades down and let their facial hair grow for 30 days. But it’s not just an excuse to get out of shaving — the cause holds a special meaning.

It has been part of an ongoing effort to raise money that will go back toward cancer research, treatment and prevention.

The fundraising efforts began in 2009, when the Hill family of Chicago lost their father, Matthew Hill, to colon cancer. His children began a Facebook group to help raise money in November. Since then, the mission has grown across the country.

Last year, 15 guys from the KSAT newsroom participated in the fundraising efforts. Each member shared their stories about how cancer touched their lives, which makes the campaign that much more personal.

There will be 13 cancer foundations that will benefit from this year’s fundraiser. Sara Svendsen is the executive director of the Matthew Hill Foundation. She said since the nonprofit’s inception, more organizations have benefited through fundraising efforts.

“Over the past two years, we’ve really broadened our horizons because different causes mean so much to different people. We have some that are lobbying on capitol hill for better research funds. We have others that are helping patients, boots on the ground,” she said.

Svendsen believes every penny counts in the fight against cancer.

“We put our money where our mouth is and we give back every single thing we can to organizations that are doing great work,” said Svendsen.

See the comments below about what motivated some of the participants: