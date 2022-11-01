San Antonio man sentenced to 260 years in prison for child sex crimes, DA’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – A 57-year-old man from San Antonio was sentenced Friday to 260 years in prison for child sex crimes, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Jon Gilliland was charged with possession of child pornography, sexual performance of a child, and invasive visual recording, authorities said.

Officials say Gilliland set up a hidden camera to record a teenage girl in the bathroom. The teen girl found the camera and videos of her in October 2019. She believed the videos dated back to July 2018.

While on trial, two additional victims came forward to testify against Gilliland, the DA’s office said.

One of the victims stated that Gilliland attempted to touch her private area when she was 5. Another victim said the man had sexually abused her when she was 7, according to the DA’s office.

The second victim added that she became pregnant with the offender’s child when she was 14 and put the child up for adoption.

Gilliland was found guilty by a jury in August 2022. He was charged as a repeat offender because he was convicted in 2006 of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The 56-year-old man was sentenced to the maximum for each charge and ordered to serve his sentences consecutively, amounting to 260 years in prison, according to the DA’s office.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales issued the following statement:

“Our team worked very hard to seek justice for all of this defendant’s victims, including those who had given up on this defendant being held accountable for decades of abuse. This defendant preyed on young girls he knew very well. He violated the trust of not only these young girls but also their families. He will never get a chance to violate a young girl again.”