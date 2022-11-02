Former BCSO deputy arrested after allowing jail inmate to post Instagram videos with his cellphone

SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday after an investigation revealed he allowed jail inmates to use his cellphone to make social media videos, Facetime calls and phone calls.

Matthew Pacheco, 21, was arrested without incident at his home and charged with prohibited substance in a correctional facility - drug/phone, a 3rd-degree felony.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was made aware on Oct. 11 of a jail inmate posting videos on Instagram, according to a news release.

The Public Integrity Unit launched an investigation that revealed Pacheco provided inmates with a cellphone and gave them access to a utility closet where they made a phone call on the deputy’s cellphone, the news release said.

The inmates also made a FaceTime video call with Pacheco’s cellphone, which was then screen recorded and posted to social media, BCSO officials said.

During the investigation, Pacheco resigned from the force on Oct. 17 and was given a general discharge. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Pacheco worked with BCSO for a little over two years.

Also on KSAT.com: