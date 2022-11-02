Have you seen him? BCSO searching for missing 25-year-old man

BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 25-year-old man last seen on Oct. 30.

Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen in the 20000 block of Somerset Road in south Bexar County.

Wiseman was expected to go to work Sunday but has not been heard from since that morning, according to BCSO.

He is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 160 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Additional features include a small scar on his forehead, pierced ears, and a tattoo sleeve on his left arm and hand, specifically of an Aztec/Mayan, officials said.

BCSO said he was last seen wearing a New York Mets jersey, black pants, black shoes, and glasses. He was driving a 2013 Red Cadillac ATS with the license plate number RJM 7823.

BCSO said Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen wearing a New York Mets jersey, black pants, black shoes, and glasses as pictured above. (Bexar County Sheriffs Office)

BCSO shared a photo of Wiseman with his car.

BCSO said Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen driving his 2013 Red Cadillac ATS with the license plate number RJM 7823. (Bexar County Sheriffs Office)

Deputies say the 25-year-old man may have a medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information on Wiseman’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.