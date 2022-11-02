SAPD searching for 75-year-old woman who disappeared on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a woman who disappeared on the West Side.

Barbara “BJ” Luthy, 75, was last seen on Sept. 13 in the 2000 block of San Lucas, not far from Hunt Lane and Marbach Road, according to SAPD.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds, and has green eyes and blonde hair.

She is left-handed, has straight shoulder-length hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.