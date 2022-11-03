Uvalde CISD interim superintendent shares plans moving forward

Uvalde CISD’s interim superintendent spoke with KSAT 12 about his new role in the district after the board appointed him at their last meeting on Oct. 19.

Gary Patterson’s official start date was Tuesday, Nov. 1. However, he said former superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell has been showing him the ropes for the past 10 days, taking him to campuses and introducing him to staff.

Patterson has been in education for 44 years now. For the past few years, he has worked with Walsh Gallegos to be placed in different districts throughout our area as an interim superintendent.

Patterson said when he heard Dr. Harrell would be retiring, he asked to be brought into Uvalde CISD.

Patterson said he knows a lot of work must be done to restore trust in the district after the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24 and in the five months that have followed.

One of his main focuses moving forward is transparency.

In that light, he shared an update on the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s management and organizational review of the district police department that was announced on Aug. 29. Patterson said that it’s close to completion and will help the district with its police department moving forward.

“It’s a building plan. This is where you should start with, and this is everything you need to have in place. And this is what it should look like in six months, and in a year, and in two years, and building blocks all around from everything from a campus resource officer to how we involve the entire community in what we are doing,” Patterson said.

Two separate reviews are happening.

James McLaughlin will conduct one of the reviews. The audit and evaluation of the district police were announced on Aug. 22.

The other is an independent review by JPPI, the same firm hired by the city to investigate Uvalde Police Department.

Patterson didn’t have an update on those investigations, but he said he would get one as soon as possible.

Another focus for Patterson moving forward is rebuilding some of the lost trust and faith with the families of the 21 Robb Elementary shooting victims.

A group of them is meeting with Patterson to talk about what they want moving forward.

