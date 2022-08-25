Robb families honor their loved ones as district police chief Pete Arredondo is fired

Uvalde CISD police chief Pete Arredondo has been fired on the three-month anniversary of the horrific school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde CISD police chief Pete Arredondo has been fired on the three-month anniversary of the horrific school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Families and audience members in attendance at the board’s special meeting on Wednesday were upset the board held their hearing in private, rather than having transparency to have it in public.

The meeting is starting now. We know Pete Arredondo and his lawyer will not be here. Families of the victims are all here in solidarity, holding flowers and wearing these orange shirts pic.twitter.com/fHjRztVPZk — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) August 24, 2022

Arredondo was placed on leave nearly a month after the shooting, at first with pay and then without.

Then in July, the board moved toward his termination but the hearing was delayed twice at the request of Arredondo’s attorney.

The termination announcement was made swiftly when the executive session ended.

“I move that good cause exists to terminate the non-certified contract of Pete Arredondo, effective immediately,” Laura Perez, Uvalde CISD board member, said.

“All in favor? Motion passes unanimously,” Luis Fernandez, Uvalde CISD board president, said.

No applause or cheers came from the families in mourning at the news of Arredondo’s termination. Instead, they quickly filed out of the auditorium holding pictures of the ones they love.

“It took three months to get him fired. Things should have been done from day one from it, at the beginning,” Felicha Martinez, Xavier Lopez’s mom, said.

On this three-month anniversary of the shooting, families took control of the board meeting, talking about their loved ones as the board met in private.

“He loved his brothers and sisters, and every morning he made sure to tell me that he loved me before he went to school. He loved hanging out with his mom making TikToks and Snapchat videos,” Nikki Cross, Uziyah’s guardian, said.

“I’m Xavier’s mom. I miss my best friend,” Martinez said tearfully.

Children, some survivors from Robb Elementary, used their young voices to call for action and accountability.

“I have messages for Pete Arredondo and all the law enforcement that was that day too. Turn in your badge and step down. You don’t deserve to wear one,” Katelyn Gonzalez, a young girl, said.

“Enough is enough and we need to change the gun laws to 23 so people that are young, they will not have to buy a gun,” Jaydien Carnizales, a survivor of room 112, said.

A moment of joy was held Wednesday evening as well.

AJ Martinez, another survivor from room 112, celebrated his birthday with his new family. It’s a family connected by tragedy, bonded in strength.