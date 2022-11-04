Behind the Kitchen Door: College campus snack bar operating without permit told to stop preparing hot foods ‘immediately’

Health inspectors told a college campus snack bar operating without a permit to stop selling certain foods immediately, and a Northwest Side seafood restaurant was cited a second time for having an expired permit following recent inspections.

SAN ANTONIO – Health inspectors told a college campus snack bar operating without a permit to stop selling certain foods immediately, and a Northwest Side seafood restaurant was cited a second time for having an expired permit following recent inspections.

St. Philip’s College - Southwest Campus

Students at St. Philip’s College’s Southwest Campus can grab a snack between classes at Pappy’s, but their choices are pretty limited following a recent inspection where the business earned a 79.

Hot dogs had a temperature of 127 when they should be 135 degrees or higher, while raw beef patties were stored touching bread and hot dogs.

The employee present during the inspection didn’t have a food handler’s permit, and several food items made off-site were missing the required labeling.

The business also didn’t have the proper permit. Under its current permit, it is only allowed to sell pre-packaged foods. They were ordered to stop preparing hot dogs, hamburgers, and other foods that require heating immediately. The inspector noted roller hot dogs would be allowed if they installed several required sinks.

A worker at the snack shop was surprised to see KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber this week when he stopped by to see if corrections had been made.

She showed Gerber she had obtained the food handler permit, but they still needed to update the permit to make hot foods. For now, they are selling hot foods prepared off-site.

The worker said she was waiting for a sink to be added so they could expand their menu options.

A re-inspection was ordered.

SA Seafood

SA Seafood in the 5200 block of De Zavala earned an 81 on its recent inspection despite operating with an expired permit for nearly a full year.

According to the inspector, the permit expired in September 2021. The business was cited for the same violation at its previous inspection in February.

The inspector gave the business 10 days to obtain a current permit and pay for any late fees.

An employee was seen checking their phone and handling food equipment without hand washing, while another worker was caught eating in the kitchen.

Containers of sauces, eggs, and whole cabbage were being stored on the floor.

Other scores

Scored 100

Buckhorn Saloon & Museum

318 Houston St E San Antonio, TX 78205

--------------

Dignowity Meats On Houston Street

1701 Houston St E San Antonio, TX 78202

--------------

Goomba’s

7216 Blanco Rd San Antonio, TX 78216

--------------

JFE Snowfox Sushi

2530 Marshall Rd San Antonio, TX 78261

--------------

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt

17230 Autry Pond San Antonio, TX 78247

--------------

Raising Cane’s #312

2322 Military Dr SE San Antonio, TX 78223

--------------

Redlands Grill

17422 Fiesta Texas Dr San Antonio, TX 78256

--------------

Subway #59200

1115 Military Dr SE San Antonio, TX 78214

Double Dave’s Pizza Works

--------------

8802 Potranco Rd San Antonio, TX 78251

--------------

Einstein Bros Bagels

1 UTSA Cir San Antonio, TX 78249

--------------

Panda Express

1 UTSA Cir San Antonio, TX 78249

Scored in the 90s

Nico’s Shaved Ice

430 Bandera Rd San Antonio, TX 78228

--------------

Munchies..It’s All Good #1

5949 Ingram Rd San Antonio, TX 78228

--------------

Mario’s Bakery

2231 Castroville Rd San Antonio, TX 78237

--------------

Lucky Lizard

302 Commerce St E San Antonio, TX 78205

--------------

Jimmy Johns # 3866

17306 Bulverde Rd San Antonio, TX 78247

--------------

Lisa’s Mexican Restaurant

815 Bandera Rd San Antonio, TX 78228

--------------

Juice Joint Stone Oak

18866 Stone Oak PKY San Antonio, TX 78258

--------------

Rita’s Fiesta Cafe LLC

612 Bandera Rd San Antonio, TX 78228

--------------

Thai Restaurant

1709 Babcock Rd San Antonio, TX 78229

--------------

Three Star Bar

521 Grayson St E San Antonio, TX 78215

--------------

Whataburger #924

8319 State HWY 151 San Antonio, TX 78245

--------------

Wingstop #1104

17230 Bulverde Rd San Antonio, TX 782470

Want to know who has good scores and who doesn’t? KSAT 12 has a new tool for that.

Just click this link, and it will take you to a new mapping tool we have showing the recent scores for San Antonio food businesses.

The reports go back six months and are frequently updated.

You can catch Tim’s BKD reports Thursday’s on the Nightbeat.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Watch other Behind the Kitchen Door stories here