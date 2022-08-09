Map: Search restaurant inspections around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – From perfect points to scathing scores, Metro Health frequently inspects San Antonio food establishments.

KSAT’s Behind The Kitchen Door series digs into these health inspections and gives you a weekly rundown of noteworthy scores.

As part of that reporting, we created a map to display health scores in an easy, searchable way.

The frequently updated map will help you parse through the local eateries to which restaurants are nailing their inspection and which locations are falling short.

About restaurant scores

Every restaurant score is calculated on a demerit system, which computes violations based on regular inspections.

A perfect score is 100 and an establishment with a score of 69 or lower is considered failing.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Restaurants are required to post all the pages of the most recent inspection report in an area visible to customers.

Metro Health also issues placards showing an establishment’s score, however, it is voluntary to post the placards.

You can search through the map for addresses or names of restaurants by typing in the search field.

Metro Health notes that an inspection score of 100 does not mean that absolute perfect conditions exist at a facility/restaurant and should not be the basis for any expectation by visitors.

Scores and demerits listed on the Metro Health site only represent the state of the facility/restaurant at the time of inspection.

