SAN ANTONIO – Texans are known for having pride in their state.

There are myths that many Texans heard growing up that were sometimes taken as fact — like picking bluebonnets is illegal (it isn’t) and that Texas is the only state that can secede from the union (not true).

But do you know your true Texas history? Take the short quiz below to find out:

So, how Texan are you? Let us know in the comments below.

More headlines: