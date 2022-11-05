71º

Fight over women ends with 2 shot, SAPD says

The shooting happened at 1:36 a.m. in the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD responds to shooting in the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting over women ended in gunfire in a bar parking lot, leaving two people injured, according to San Antonio police.

At 1:36 a.m., SAPD responded to a shooting at the Vibes Bar and Grill, located in the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found two men, 39 and 27 years old, with gunshot wounds.

Police at the scene said a fight broke out over women when gunshots were heard.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, said SAPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

