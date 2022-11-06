Father shoots son in arm, leaves him hospitalized after argument on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between a father and his son on the West Side resulted in a shooting, leaving one of them hospitalized, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Santiago Street.

Police said it’s unknown what the family members were arguing about, but the situation escalated when the father, in his 60s, pulled a gun and shot his son, who is in his mid-40s, in his right arm.

The son was taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment. He’s expected to fully recover.

Police said the father is uninjured and in custody. He is being cooperative, but it’s unknown if the shooting was an act of self-defense or if it was an aggravated assault, according to SAPD.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.