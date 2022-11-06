65º

LIVE

Local News

Father shoots son in arm, leaves him hospitalized after argument on West Side, SAPD says

Police are investigating to see if the shooting was an act of self defense

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: West Side, Shooting, SAPD, Police
Blue and red police lights at a generic crime scene. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between a father and his son on the West Side resulted in a shooting, leaving one of them hospitalized, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Santiago Street.

Police said it’s unknown what the family members were arguing about, but the situation escalated when the father, in his 60s, pulled a gun and shot his son, who is in his mid-40s, in his right arm.

The son was taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment. He’s expected to fully recover.

Police said the father is uninjured and in custody. He is being cooperative, but it’s unknown if the shooting was an act of self-defense or if it was an aggravated assault, according to SAPD.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Gavin Nesbitt is a photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He has traveled across the great state of Texas to film, conduct interviews and edit many major news stories, including the White Settlement church shooting, Hurricane Hanna, 2020 presidential campaigns, Texas border coverage and the Spurs.

email