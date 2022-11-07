Family, friends, fans to remember beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush at memorial at Tech Port Center + Arena

SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and fans will gather in San Antonio on Sunday to memorialize beloved and longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush.

Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, died on Oct. 21 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. He was 44.

Rush’s full obituary is on a memorial website set up by his family. Fans can share a memory of him.

A memorial for Rush will be held on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 2-5 p.m. at Tech Port Center + Arena, which is located at 3331 General Hudnell Drive on the West Side. Doors will open at 2 p.m. and the memorial will begin at 3 p.m.

Rush first announced his diagnosis to his listeners in June 2019, saying he was shocked when he first learned of his condition.

“This is gonna be a shock. It was to me. A while back, I was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. It’s called t-cell lymphoma,” Rush said at the time. “There’s no cure, just treatment and hope for remission, which is what we’re doing right now.”

Rush is also known for his “Russell Rush Haunted Tour” series, traveling across the state and entering some of the most haunted places.