Police no longer looking for U-Haul truck in abduction case involving 13-year-old San Antonio girl

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are no longer searching for a U-Haul truck in connection with an AMBER Alert issued earlier this week for a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old man wanted in her abduction.

The alert was issued Sunday night for Joanna Luna, who was last seen at 2:51 a.m. on Aug. 20 in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive.

SAPD previously said they were searching for a U-Haul truck with an Arizona plate that may have been involved in Luna’s disappearance.

The U-Haul truck is no longer the suspect vehicle, police said.

Police said she was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, pink Nike shorts and pink and purple slides. Luna is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, 17, is wanted in connection with her abduction.

Authorities previously said they believe Luna is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with more information on the case or their whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD at (210) 207-7660.