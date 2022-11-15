AMBER Alert discontinued for San Antonio girl due to no new leads

SAN ANTONIO – An AMBER Alert for a 13-year-old girl from San Antonio was canceled by DPS on Tuesday morning due to no new leads, according to police.

Joanna Luna, however, is still missing and her disappearance is still under investigation, according to SAPD.

An AMBER Alert for Luna was issued earlier this month after she disappeared at 2:51 a.m. on Aug. 20 in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive.

Police initially said that Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, 17, was wanted in connection with her abduction.

Lune was wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts and pink and purple slides at the time of her disappearance, according to officials. Luna is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe Luna is in “grave or immediate danger.”

San Antonio police said they will still follow any leads despite DPS discontinuing the AMBER Alert.

Anyone with any information on Luna’s whereabouts is asked to call the SAPD missing persons unit at 210-207-7660.