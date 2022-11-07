AMBER Alert issued for San Antonio girl believed to have been abducted by 17-year-old

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities in San Antonio are searching for a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old wanted in connection with her abduction.

An AMBER Alert was issued Sunday night for Joanna Luna, who was last seen at 2:51 a.m. on Aug. 20 in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive.

She was wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts and pink and purple slides, according to officials. Luna is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, 17, is wanted in connection with her abduction and was last seen driving a U-Haul truck with an Arizona license plate that reads, “AE4438.”

Authorities believe Luna is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with more information on the case or their whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD at (210) 207-7660.