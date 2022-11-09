Four units damaged, residents displaced after fire at North Side apartment complex

A fire started on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at an apartment complex in the 8400 block of Lindenwood Drive.

SAN ANTOINIO – Four units at a North Side apartment complex were damaged Tuesday afternoon due to a fire.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the blaze broke out just before 4:30 p.m. at a two-story complex in the 8400 block of Lindenwood Drive, not far from Nacogdoches Road and Loop 410.

A maintenance crew was working on plumbing and using tools that likely started the fire, according to SAFD.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames, but a total of four units were damaged.

The residents in those units will be relocated and helped by the Red Cross.

No one was injured.

SAFD said the damage is estimated to be about $30,000-$40,000.

