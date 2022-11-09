Man barricaded inside North Side building after firing gunshots in the air, SAPD says

A man accused of firing gunshots in the air is barricading himself inside of a building on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

A man accused of firing gunshots in the air is barricading himself inside of a building on the North Side and hiding from authorities, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said they were called to Broadway and W Sunset Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after a caller claimed a man was shooting a gun in the air.

The man then went inside of a building that used to hold a business but is no longer in use. Police said they believe he is armed, but no one else is inside.

Negotiators have been working to coax the man out of the building for roughly a half-hour.

One witness claimed the man fired gunshots toward people, but police said there are no injuries.

Once apprehended, the man could face a charge of discharging a firearm.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.