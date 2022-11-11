Everything we know so far about San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry’s arrest

District 10 San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry has made headlines over the past week for his suspected role in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night.

SAN ANTONIO – District 10 San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry has made headlines over the past week for his suspected role in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night, court and law enforcement sources told KSAT on Thursday.

Perry, who turned himself into the Bexar County Courthouse just after 4 p.m. Thursday, is currently facing charges for failure to stop and give information after a crash that resulted in damages to a vehicle over $200. It’s a Class B Misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine. Perry, 67, was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

Timeline:

Nov. 6 at 9:04 p.m. - According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a manager at a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q in the 2900 block of Thousand Oaks Drive called police at about 9:04 p.m. Sunday to report a man in a black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon who was slurring his speech and caused a disturbance in the drive-thru lane at the restaurant. Surveillance video shows Perry driving the jeep.

Nov. 6 at 9:10 p.m. - A redacted SAPD report obtained by KSAT Investigates states that the driver of a Honda Civic told police a black Jeep Wrangler crashed into them head-on around 9:10 p.m. Sunday while they waited at a stoplight at Jones Maltsberger and Redland roads. According to the Civic driver, the Wrangler then left the scene, leaving behind the Civic, which the officer wrote sustained “major damage.”

Nov. 6 at 10 p.m. - A San Antonio Police officer found the District 10 Councilman lying in his backyard, injured and smelling of alcohol, after a witness to the crash followed the offending vehicle, according to a redacted SAPD report obtained by KSAT Investigates. The officer also found the Jeep unoccupied but still running, with the driver-side window down and the back gate left open. Perry was questioned at his Northside home and asked if he needed an ambulance, which Perry refused. The officer said he could smell “an odor consistent with alcoholic beverages” coming from Perry, who said he was not driving the vehicle that night.

Nov. 7 - A KSAT reporter who went to Perry’s home Monday night found a slightly dented garage door, which was consistent with the “contact” between the door and vehicle mentioned in the police report. When the reporter knocked, no one answered the door.

Nov. 8 - Mayor Ron Nirenberg texted a statement to KSAT saying “If the details in the police report regarding Sunday night are accurate, Councilman Perry should resign.”

Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. - Perry makes his first public statement following the incident. “I was in a car crash on Sunday. I clearly hit my head and don’t really remember it,” Perry said in the statement. “The next morning, I went to the doctor and spent a day and a half at BAMC for treatment and observation. I’m very sorry for the hassle this is causing everyone and I’m fully cooperating with everyone to resolve it properly.”

Nov. 9 - District 10 voters sign petition to fire Perry.

Nov. 9 - Sources told KSAT Investigates that a search warrant was delivered at the District 10 Councilman’s home Wednesday night, targeting a 2018 black Jeep.

Nov. 10 - A copy of a search warrant is seen lodged between the front door and door frame at Perry’s home Thursday afternoon. No one answered the door when a KSAT reporter knocked.

Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. - Perry turned himself in at the Bexar County courthouse.

Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. - Perry speaks to reporters at the courthouse. KSAT investigative reporter Dillon Collier asked Perry if he wanted to apologize to his constituents for his behavior. Perry responded, “I’ve already said I’m sorry for the hassle.”

Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. - SAPD released the body camera video showing Perry’s encounter with police. SAPD also announces intent to file an additional charge of driving while intoxicated against Perry.

Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. - San Antonio City Council will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday for a special session to vote on if they should call Perry to resign and if they will issue a vote of “no confidence” against him.

Dec. 12 - Date set for an arraignment.

Perry has been on City Council since 2017. He won his 2021 nonpartisan election to the council with 54% of the vote, though no other candidate received more than 30%. His current term is set to end next year.