Two military planes crash mid-air during air show in Dallas, officials say

In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Nathaniel Ross Photography via AP)

DALLAS – Two historic military planes crashed mid-air during an air show in Dallas Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

It’s still unknown how many were injured or onboard both aircraft during the crash.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at Dallas Executive Airport in the 5300 block of Challenger Drive during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow. Dallas Fire Rescue crews rushed to the crash scene.

According to the FAA, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided in the air before crashing to the ground.

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport are shown in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (Copyright 2022, The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Leah Block, a spokesperson for Commemorative Air Force, which produced the Veterans Day weekend show and owned the crashed aircraft, told ABC News she believed there were five crew members on the B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and one aboard the P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane. Though, that number has not been officially confirmed.

The Houston-based aircraft were not giving rides to paying customers at the time, she said.

Hank Coates, CEO of Commemorative Air Force, said during a press conference Saturday afternoon that he isn’t able to comment on how many people were in the aircraft during the crash, pending further investigation and notification of kin.

Coates also said the pilots are very well-vetted and many of the pilots in CAF have between 20-30 years of flying experience.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson spoke out on the crash on Twitter, asking for prayers for those involved.

Several videos posted on Twitter showed the fighter plane appearing to fly into the bomber, causing them to quickly crash to the ground and setting off a large ball of fire and smoke.

Many onlookers witnessed the crash and some spoke out on social media.

Onlookers reacted to a plane crash at Dallas Executive Airport during an airshow on Saturday. (Credit:@Lovinq_Bean via Storyful)

The B-17, an immense four-engine bomber, was a cornerstone of U.S. air power during World War II. The Kingcobra, a U.S. fighter plane, was used mostly by Soviet forces during the war. Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of World War II and only a handful remain today, largely featured at museums and air shows, according to Boeing.

According to The Dallas Morning News, debris could be seen on Highway 67 and part of the highway has been closed off to traffic.

The crash is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

This is a breaking news story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.