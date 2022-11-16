5 juveniles hospitalized after rolling stolen vehicle into ditch off I-35, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Five juveniles are in the hospital after they rolled a stolen vehicle into a ditch while being pursued by officers late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 35, near South Laredo Street.

According to police, officers were following the stolen vehicle when the driver suddenly noticed and sped off, causing the vehicle to then crash and roll into a ditch. Officers did not provide ages but did say all five juveniles were taken by ambulance to University Hospital, with only minor injuries.

SAPD did not say exactly where or how the vehicle was stolen.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.