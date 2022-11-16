Man pistol-whipped, threatened by daughter’s boyfriend during argument, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was pistol-whipped and threatened with a handgun during an argument with his daughter’s boyfriend, according to an arrest warrant.

On May 22, SAPD officers responded to an assault in the 2000 block of Ruiz Street.

Upon arrival, officers learned that Roland Calderon, 32, assaulted a 50-year-old father after he was disrespectful to him and others in the home, the warrant stated.

The documents said the father was angry and told his daughter that she should not be with her boyfriend because he was not a good person.

Calderon decided to leave the home when the man’s daughter got into his car with him, the affidavit said.

The father and his wife pleaded with their daughter, asking her not to leave as she went into the home to grab items, police said.

The 32-year-old suspect then walked up to the father, pulled a handgun from his waistband, and hit him in the face before threatening him with it and fleeing.

The father feared that the boyfriend would return and “do more harm,” the documents stated. He identified Calderon to authorities along with a photograph to police.

A witness also gave statements corroborating the incident the father described.