City of San Antonio releases video of confrontation between council members Bravo, Sandoval

The City of San Antonio on Tuesday released the video that shows a confrontation involving Councilman Mario Bravo and Councilwoman Ana Sandoval. The incident resulted in a censure vote against Bravo.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio on Tuesday released a video requested by KSAT showing a confrontation that happened before a city council meeting in September.

The incident between District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo and District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval resulted in the censure vote against Bravo last week.

The video shows Bravo and Sandoval having a conversation when Bravo gets animated. At one point, Sandoval puts her hands to her face.

The short encounter ends with Bravo taking his seat and Sandoval leaving the dais.

Bravo admitted in September that he had lost his temper and said things he regrets.

