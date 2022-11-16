Navaira family name among 2022 Latin Grammy nominees

Destiny Navaira’s second album, “Dime Como Se Siente,” is up for Best Tejano Album at this year’s Latin Grammys on Thursday in Las Vegas.

SAN ANTONIO – Destiny Navaira’s second album, “Dime Como Se Siente” (”Tell Me How It Feels’), is up for Best Tejano Album at this year’s Latin Grammys on Thursday in Las Vegas.

“It was always kind of an expectation for me in the future,” Navaira said. “I didn’t think that it would come as quickly as it did.”

Navaira and her younger brother, Rigo, her bassist and musical director, grew up in the Tejano music world.

Their father is Tejano singer Raul Navaira, best known as Raulito, for his swirling dance move on stage next to his brother, late Tejano superstar Emilio Navaira, their uncle and Destiny Navaira’s godfather.

“I’ve always been so proud to be part of this family,” Destiny Navaira said.

She said her first song at the age of 8 was alongside her Uncle Emilio in front of a packed house of his fans.

“It gave me all the confidence in the world,” she said.

Rigo Navaira said his uncle gave him his first “break” at the age of 6.

He said his famous uncle would let him get on stage next to his dad, Raulito.

“I would be dressed up as a little cowboy and dance,” Rigo Navaira said.

Both Destiny and Rigo Navaira have earned college degrees, but they chose to pursue their family’s passion for Tejano music.

Destiny Navaira said her Latin Grammy nomination reinforces the belief that she made the right decision.

“You’re doing what you’re here to do, what you were supposed to do, and what really -- what God gave you the ability to do,” Destiny Navaira said.

“We wanted to do this since we were kids,” said Rigo Navaira. “So now that we’re doing it, It’s just a dream come true.