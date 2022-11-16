New multi-use Co-Op Marketplace coming to New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A new mixed-use development known as the Co-Op Marketplace is coming to New Braunfels in 2024.

The 2.5-acre designated historical landmark site is being transformed and repurposed into a public destination with restaurants, bars, coffee shops, retail, open park space, a stage for live music and a splash pad, according to a press release.

Construction for Co-Op Marketplace is expected to start in 2023 with an anticipated opening date the following year.

Many people contributed to the idea for the Co-Op, including the Ron Snider and Carol and Chris Snider, whose family has helped contribute to the growth of downtown New Braunfels including re-opening the historic Krause’s Cafe + Biergarten.

“This is a very exciting project to be involved with and it has evolved a lot along the way while still holding true to what my dad and his partners originally envisioned by bringing something unique to downtown New Braunfels that the community can enjoy,” Chris Snider said in a news release.

Co-Op Marketplace rendering (Credit to Mogas + Gonzalez Associated Architects)

Co-Op Marketplace rendering (Credit to Mogas + Gonzalez Associated Architects)

Co-Op Marketplace will adapt the agricultural buildings on site to fit the requirements of the space, including transforming the 65-foot tall grain silo into the market’s West entrance, the press release states.

There will be more than one acre of outdoor space for visitors to enjoy, which includes a splash pad, 4,000 square feet of artificial turf, seating and shade trees.

The development will have a mix of larger restaurant and retail tenants as well as a collection of smaller tenants with an expected 13,000-square-foot marketplace.

Co-Op Marketplace rendering (Credit to Mogas + Gonzalez Associated Architects)

Co-Op Marketplace rendering (Credit to Mogas + Gonzalez Associated Architects)

“Mogas + Gonzalez Associated Architects has worked closely with the owners’ vision to repurpose and recycle the existing and historically designated agrarian Co-Op structures to craft a campus of indoor and outdoor spaces that invite the city and its visitors to relax, dine, and celebrate right in the heart of Downtown New Braunfels,” said Mogas + Gonzalez Architects Principal Richard Mogas.

Co-Op Marketplace will feature more than 25,000 square feet of indoor space that will be used to house retail and culinary tenants.

The press states that the development plans to offer an alternative to big-box stores and mall shopping experiences and instead will feature a more social retail shopping and dining experience.

“This destination shopping concept will provide opportunities for smaller, independent businesses to have a presence in New Braunfels’ busy downtown area,” officials said.

Co-Op Marketplace will be located at 210 South Castell Ave. in downtown New Braunfels. It will be connected to the city-owned redevelopment site on South Castell Avenue and eventually serve as a venue for the expansion of the New Braunfels Farmers Market.

Co-Op Marketplace rendering (Credit to Mogas + Gonzalez Associated Architects)

Co-Op Marketplace is currently taking tenant applications for the new spaces. Contact leasing@co-opmarketplace.com for more information.

More headlines: