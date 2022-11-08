Texas snitch line: How to report people who litter

SAN ANTONIO – Texans don’t take kindly to people trashing the state but did you know you can actually report litterers online?

More than 35 years after the Don’t Mess With Texas campaign started, people are still tossing cigarette butts, fast-food wrappers and all manner of trash out their windows.

Letting litter fly out of a truck bed is also considered littering.

Just because something is small, doesn’t mean it isn’t trash.

“When you see litter thrown or flying out of a vehicle, intentionally or accidentally, take down the following information—license plate number, make and color of vehicle, date and time, location, who tossed the litter, and what was tossed,” DontMessWithTexas.org states.

Then fill out this form to report the litterer.

What happens to the perpetrator?

Texas Department of Transportation sends the litterbug a Don’t Mess With Texas litterbag and a letter reminding them to keep their trash off Texas roads.

Don’t forget to bookmark this article so you’ll always have it for quick reference.