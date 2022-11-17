Do not use these bounce castles, e-skateboards, regulators warn after deaths reported

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning families to stop using certain inflatable bounce houses and single-wheel e-skateboards after reported deaths.

The CPSC says the My Bouncer Little Castle, sold on Amazon and other online retailers, is an entrapment and strangulation hazard.

A 4-year-old boy died when a yellow hoop in the inflatable became twisted around his neck, the agency said. Another child reportedly became trapped but was not injured.

The bounce houses have a yellow hoop attached to a green pillar inside the main structure.

The bounce houses measure 88 inches long, 118 inches wide and 72 inches high. They have been sold since at least April 2013 under the name “My Bouncer Little Castle” or a similar name.

CPSC urges owners to throw the bounce houses away and not to resell them.

-----

The agency issued a separate “Do not use” warning pertaining to self-balancing electric skateboards after it said four people died while using them.

The CPSC said users risk “death or serious injury with Future Motion’s Onewheel self-balancing electric skateboards” and should not use any Onewheel models including Onewheel+, Onewheel+ XR, Onewheel Pint, Onewheel Pint X and Onewheel GT.

Riders can be ejected, according to regulators, citing at least four deaths in the past three years and several reports of serious injuries including traumatic brain injury, paralysis, fractures and concussion.

The products have been sold since 2014.

Future Motion has refused to a full recall, the CPSC said.

Future Motion responded, saying Onewheel skateboards “are safe when operated following basic safe riding principles common to any board sport,” and that it “always encourages riders to carefully educate themselves on how to use the board safely, ride within their abilities, and wear a helmet and other safety gear.”

---

Generac has recalled 321,000 portable generators after several reports of people getting their fingers amputated or crushed.

Fingers can get pinched in a handle when moving generator. There are 24 reports of finger amputations and five reports of fingers being crushed.

The recalled generators are:

6500-watt and 8000-watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators.

This recall also involves all of these generators listed above purchased after July 29, 2021 through November 3, 2022, containing a repair kit which included full cover handle guards.

The company said that owners should stop using the recalled portable generators unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator.

Generac said customers should contact them for a free repair kit. Customers who had responded to the original recall will automatically be sent a new kit, Generac said.

----

Nearly 150,000 popular baby strollers are recalled because part of the frame can break and a child could fall. Eight injuries have been reported.

The recall includes only Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers with a lot number between 20091 and 22602.

They were sold at Target and online. Owners can contact Mockingbird for a free repair kit.