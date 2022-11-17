SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in robbery on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted in a robbery on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to police, a man entered a store on Nov. 10 at 5402 W Military Drive with a small black handgun, threatened the clerk, and demanded cash, lottery tickets, and vape pens.

After fleeing the location with stolen goods, the man scanned a lottery ticket at a different location a few hours after the robbery, police said.

If you recognize the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

