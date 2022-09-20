Store employee injured following struggle with woman who tried to leave without paying for items

97º

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: SAPD, Crime, Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people involved in a store robbery at a shopping strip at 945 S. WW White Rd. on June 27. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people involved in a store robbery on the city’s East Side.

According to police, a woman entered a store in a shopping strip at 945 S. WW White Rd. on June 27 and put some items inside a shopping cart.

When the woman tried to leave the store without paying for the items, she was confronted by a female employee, police said.

A physical struggle for the items ensued, and the employee ended up getting injured, police said.

The woman left the store with a man.

If you recognize the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded in the App Store or Google Play.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

