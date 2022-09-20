New Braunfels resident wins $1 million Powerball lottery prize

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A lucky lottery player in New Braunfels is now $1 million richer after hitting it big in the Powerball game.

The quick-pick ticket was purchased at CT Mart, located at 1815 State Highway 46 W, and matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the red Powerball number for the Sept. 12 drawing.

That’s good enough for a second-tier prize in the game.

Powerball grand prizes start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won.

Players have to match five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers to win the top prize.

The New Braunfels resident chose to remain anonymous.

