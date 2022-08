SAN ANTONIO – A New Braunfels resident spent $30 on a scratch-off ticket and became a millionaire overnight.

The Texas Lottery said the resident won $2 million from the Premier Cash game, which was sold at the QuikTrip on 2017 FM 1102 in New Braunfels.

The person chose to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four $2 million top prizes sold in the Premier Cash game.

The game has more than $203 million in total prizes, and the odds of winning at least $50 are one in 3.94.

