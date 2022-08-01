San Antonio resident wins $1 million lottery prize in scratch ticket game

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not that billion-dollar jackpot that made headlines last week but one lucky San Antonio resident scratched their way to an impressive lottery payoff.

An anonymous lottery player scratched their way to $1 million in the 500X game, which sells for $20 a ticket.

The ticket was sold at the Pik & Pack Food Mart, located at 1801 West Avenue.

It’s the first of four million-dollar prizes to be claimed for the game.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes, according to lottery officials.

The ticket was claimed on July 25.