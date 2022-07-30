Buzz grows around $1.2 billion Mega Millions lottery drawing

Some are budgeting for the $1.2 billion Mega Millions prize ahead of Friday's drawing. KSAT's Camelia Juarez looks at the odds and speaks with people taking part in the lottery.

SAN ANTONIO – Someone may wake up a billionaire on Saturday morning.

The winning numbers for the third largest Mega Millions lottery jackpot were announced Friday night.

Friday night’s Mega Millions numbers are the following: 13, 36, 45, 57, 67, 14*

So far, the $1.2 billion prize has not been claimed, meaning the prize could grow to $1.7 billion. The next drawing will be held Tuesday.

On Thursday, people were lining up to get their lucky tickets. Some people invested two dollars to take a chance and make their dreams come true.

“Everybody get a new car, buying a new house. And I’m saying that my heart is, like, real big this year, too,” one person said outside of a gas station.

“Couple of million dollars here and there. Then after they go back to the missus, give her some as a single, spend it and give me an 18-wheeler full of Corona,” one person said outside of a gas station.

Also on KSAT: