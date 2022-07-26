Raising Cane’s CEO, founder buys 50,000 Mega Millions tickets

ADVANCE FOR TUESDAY AMS JUNE 12- Todd Graves owner of Raising Cane's restaurant poses for a photograph with his dog Cane at the opening of his latest restaurant in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner, La., Tuesday, June 5, 2007. Graves business operates 60 restaurants in 12-states. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

SAN ANTONIO – The Mega Millions Lottery has reached $830 million, and many are heading for the cash register to secure their ticket, including Raising Cane’s CEO and founder Todd Graves.

Graves announced his purchase of 50,000 Mega Millions tickets via Twitter on Monday.

His tweet received hundreds of likes on the social media platform.

Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think! 😉 Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 @RaisingCanes Crew. pic.twitter.com/hLlajBJwlH — Todd Graves (@ToddGraves) July 25, 2022

Although there is a 1 in 302,575,350 in hitting the jackpot, Graves said he would share the winning with the “Raising Cane’s Crew” if he hit the jackpot.

According to the current calculation, each employee could get thousands of dollars.