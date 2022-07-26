101º

WEATHER ALERT

News

Raising Cane’s CEO, founder buys 50,000 Mega Millions tickets

Founder plans to share winnings with the “Raising Cane’s Crew”

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Raising Cane's, Todd Graves
ADVANCE FOR TUESDAY AMS JUNE 12- Todd Graves owner of Raising Cane's restaurant poses for a photograph with his dog Cane at the opening of his latest restaurant in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner, La., Tuesday, June 5, 2007. Graves business operates 60 restaurants in 12-states. (AP Photo/Bill Haber) (Associated Press)

SAN ANTONIO – The Mega Millions Lottery has reached $830 million, and many are heading for the cash register to secure their ticket, including Raising Cane’s CEO and founder Todd Graves.

Graves announced his purchase of 50,000 Mega Millions tickets via Twitter on Monday.

His tweet received hundreds of likes on the social media platform.

Although there is a 1 in 302,575,350 in hitting the jackpot, Graves said he would share the winning with the “Raising Cane’s Crew” if he hit the jackpot.

According to the current calculation, each employee could get thousands of dollars.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email