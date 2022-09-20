87º

San Antonio to make late-season run at 100 degrees this week

Records could fall before front brings a cool down early next week

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

Temps will close in on 100 by Thursday and Friday. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

As if the summer wasn’t brutal enough, Mother Nature has decided to ignore the autumnal equinox (Thursday at 8:04 p.m.) and crank up the heat this week.

It’s already been hot, but unfortunately, temperatures may climb even more. You can blame our our old friend, the heat-high. It disappeared in August, but instead of hitting the road for Fall, it’s opted to park itself over Texas this week.

A heat high will keep temperatures above average through the weekend. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Here’s the long and short of it:

  • Humidity levels drop on Wednesday and fall even more by Thursday and Friday. That means it’ll be more of a “dry heat”.
  • The hottest temperatures are forecast to arrive Thursday and Friday, with San Antonio just shy or right at 100°. Other spots in South Texas almost certainly will climb above the century mark.
  • The record highs on Thursday (101 degrees) and Friday (99 degrees) may be challenged.
  • Should we hit 100 at San Antonio International Airport, then we would tie the record of most 100 degree days in a year (59 in 2009).
  • The weekend will still be hot, with rising humidity levels.
  • A cold front on Monday brings a slight cool down and another drop in humidity

