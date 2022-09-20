San Antonio to make late-season run at 100 degrees this week

Temps will close in on 100 by Thursday and Friday.

As if the summer wasn’t brutal enough, Mother Nature has decided to ignore the autumnal equinox (Thursday at 8:04 p.m.) and crank up the heat this week.

It’s already been hot, but unfortunately, temperatures may climb even more. You can blame our our old friend, the heat-high. It disappeared in August, but instead of hitting the road for Fall, it’s opted to park itself over Texas this week.

A heat high will keep temperatures above average through the weekend. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Here’s the long and short of it:

Humidity levels drop on Wednesday and fall even more by Thursday and Friday. That means it’ll be more of a “dry heat”.

The hottest temperatures are forecast to arrive Thursday and Friday, with San Antonio just shy or right at 100°. Other spots in South Texas almost certainly will climb above the century mark.

The record highs on Thursday (101 degrees) and Friday (99 degrees) may be challenged.

Should we hit 100 at San Antonio International Airport, then we would tie the record of most 100 degree days in a year (59 in 2009).

The weekend will still be hot, with rising humidity levels.

A cold front on Monday brings a slight cool down and another drop in humidity

