Chaos erupts outside Jefferson High School following false report of shooting

A large law enforcement response followed an unsubstantiated report of a shooting at the school

Courtney Friedman, Anchor/Reporter

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Dale L. Keller, Photojournalist

A huge crowd of parents descended on Jefferson High School after a false report of a shooting. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KSAT 12 typically doesn’t report on school threats unless it is deemed credible or an arrest is made. However, the large response from law enforcement and the community prompted this story.

An unsubstantiated threat caused a lockdown and major law enforcement response at Jefferson High School on the West Side Tuesday afternoon.

In the early afternoon, following an altercation at the school, a report of a weapon on campus was made to SAPD, according to school officials.

“Parents, we wanted to immediately alert you that there was a report of a shooting, but we can confirm that there is no evidence that one has occurred,” read an alert on the SAISD website.

According to a statement from the San Antonio Police Department around 2:25 p.m., “the school has been cleared and is deemed safe. Students can be picked up at the front of the school off of Donaldson Avenue. SAISD PD will begin reunification of the students and families. Please contact SAISD for further information.

With students and parents on edge months after a shooting at Uvalde, many parents rushed to the school’s main entrance as the lockdown was lifted hoping to get their children.

Police attempted to de-escalate the situation and asked parents to form a line.

A similar situation — an unsubstantiated threat and a massive law enforcement response — occurred at New Braunfels High School earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Courtney Friedman is a KSAT anchor and reporter. She has an ongoing series called Loving in Fear, confronting Bexar County’s domestic violence epidemic. She's also covered Hurricane Harvey, the shootings in Sutherland Springs and Santa Fe, and tornadoes throughout Texas. She’s a California native and proud Longhorn who loves calling SA home.

Kolten Parker is digital executive producer at KSAT. Previously, he worked at the San Antonio Express-News and the Texas Observer.

