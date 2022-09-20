Chaos erupts outside Jefferson High School following false report of shooting

KSAT 12 typically doesn’t report on school threats unless it is deemed credible or an arrest is made. However, the large response from law enforcement and the community prompted this story.

An unsubstantiated threat caused a lockdown and major law enforcement response at Jefferson High School on the West Side Tuesday afternoon.

In the early afternoon, following an altercation at the school, a report of a weapon on campus was made to SAPD, according to school officials.

“Parents, we wanted to immediately alert you that there was a report of a shooting, but we can confirm that there is no evidence that one has occurred,” read an alert on the SAISD website.

According to a statement from the San Antonio Police Department around 2:25 p.m., “the school has been cleared and is deemed safe. Students can be picked up at the front of the school off of Donaldson Avenue. SAISD PD will begin reunification of the students and families. Please contact SAISD for further information.

With students and parents on edge months after a shooting at Uvalde, many parents rushed to the school’s main entrance as the lockdown was lifted hoping to get their children.

Incident at Jefferson HS: There has been NO shooting. Anonymous tip to SAPD led to a lockdown but after sweep, no weapon is on campus. Police asking families to stop rushing the school and stay calm. Students are soon going to be released one classroom at a time. @ksatnews pic.twitter.com/sLVz9Cqdhb — KSAT Courtney Friedman (@cfriedmanTV) September 20, 2022

Police attempted to de-escalate the situation and asked parents to form a line.

Families rushed Jefferson High School and clashed with officers as their students were in lockdown inside. Again there was NO shooting and NO weapon found, per SAISD police. Students are now calmly walking out and chaos has stopped. @ksatnews pic.twitter.com/zkRCGr7rvW — KSAT Courtney Friedman (@cfriedmanTV) September 20, 2022

A similar situation — an unsubstantiated threat and a massive law enforcement response — occurred at New Braunfels High School earlier this month.