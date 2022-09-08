New Braunfels High School placed on lockdown for hours after receiving threat ultimately deemed not credible

An anonymous threat about a possible firearm on campus at New Braunfels High School led to a massive law enforcement response, an hours-long lockdown and classroom-by-classroom evacuations on Thursday.

KSAT 12 typically doesn’t report on school threats unless it is deemed credible or an arrest is made. However, the large response from law enforcement and the community prompted this story.

NEW BRAUNFELS – An anonymous threat about a possible firearm on campus at New Braunfels High School led to a massive law enforcement response, an hours-long lockdown and classroom-by-classroom evacuations on Thursday.

The school district confirmed the lockdown began around 3 p.m. after the threat came through the tip line P3, provided for students.

New Braunfels police said the threat was not credible but the lockdown remained in place for hours as students were evacuated and staged in Unicorn Stadium until they were released.

No injuries were reported and after 6 p.m., district officials said the lockdown was over.

“The incident included assistance by several law enforcement and emergency agencies including NBPD, Comal County Sheriff’s Department and Constables, Sequin PD, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Department, DPS and NBFD. Multiple other agencies were coordinated and staged in other locations to assist as needed. We are grateful for their assistance to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” the school district said in a statement.

Ad

Police said no arrests have been made and that they are still trying to pinpoint where the threat came from.

“To be clear: there have been no injuries, no arrests, and the steps taken at the school were part of police and fire protocols when dealing with a possible credible threat in order to keep students and staff safe. We understand the obvious concern by parents and the community at large and your patience has been appreciated,” police said on social media.

During the lockdown, no one was allowed to enter or leave the building unless given the all-clear from police.

You can read the full initial statement on the lockdown from the district below:

“Dear NBISD Parents/Guardians:

New Braunfels High School has been placed on a lockdown as a precaution after receiving an anonymous tip regarding a threat at the high school. New Braunfels Police Department is on the scene to assess the situation as well as several other emergency personnel.

Ad

With a lockdown in progress, this means no one can enter the building and no one can leave the building. We ask for your cooperation and ask that you keep the area clear until the lockdown has been lifted.

Thank you,

NBISD Administration”

The high school will have counselors and staff on site Friday to visit with students who need to speak to someone, according to the district.

“The safety of our students is our greatest priority. We take every threat seriously and will investigate each situation related to student safety,” NBISD said.