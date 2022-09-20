SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in aggravated robbery

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in locating two people wanted in an aggravated robbery.

The incident occurred on July 3 at the 6600 block of Medina Base Road on the city’s Southwest Side, according to SAPD.

According to police, two suspects entered the location and waved weapons at employees while demanding money.

After collecting money, the suspects fled the location in a red vehicle, said SAPD.

Crime Stoppers shared a photo of the suspect vehicle.

Suspects vehicle, red color, used in an aggravated robbery on July 3, 2022. (SAPD)

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

If the suspects are identified, they will be charged with aggravated assault, police said.