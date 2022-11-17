UTSA continues downtown development with San Pedro II building project

A view of the site where UTSA's San Pedro II will be built, as seen from the walkway at San Pedro I. Courtesy: UTSA

SAN ANTONIO – The UT System Board of Regents on Thursday approved the next phase of UTSA’s downtown development initiatives.

The new Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Careers building, which will be known as San Pedro II, will introduce additional interdisciplinary and collaborative programs in business, engineering and sciences.

Constructed just across San Pedro Creek from San Pedro I, which includes the School of Data Science and the National Security Collaboration Center, San Pedro II will leverage opportunities for academic programming and research collaborations among programs in both buildings.

The San Pedro II development project will allow UTSA to draw on the broad opportunities that exist in San Antonio to address the city’s pressing workforce needs, to connect UTSA students with experiential learning and career-engagement opportunities, and to provide training to prepare students for careers in interdisciplinary fields such as cybersecurity, computer and data sciences.

By directly connecting the business community and university students, UTSA expects to spur economic development through internships and career-focused learning that contributes to social and economic mobility for students.

The new building is supported by investments of $52,409,972 from State of Texas Tuition Revenue Bond proceeds and $72,000,000 from University of Texas System Permanent University Fund bond proceeds.

“I am grateful for the support provided by the Legislature during its 87th session and to The University of Texas Board of Regents and University of Texas System for providing the funds for this project,” said UTSA President Taylor Eighmy. “This investment of over $124 million extends our efforts, launched in 2018, to support national security, cybersecurity, and data sciences here in San Antonio. We continue to drive work force development and job creation in this ecosystem.”

Plans to break ground is scheduled for summer 2023.

UTSA has focused on strengthening its downtown presence as a catalyst for bringing more business to the core of downtown and supporting the growth of San Antonio.

