H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef products

Customers can return the item to the store for a full refund.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

H-E-B is announcing an all-store recall for 5- and 10-pound chubs of HCF 73% ground beef and 5-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas. (H-E-B)

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc. has issued a recall for nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef products that may contain foreign matter, mirror-like material.

Announced Wednesday, the recall includes five and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% ground beef, and five-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck.

Products were sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores with a Nov. 25, 2022, freeze-by date.

All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves. No other ground beef products are affected by this voluntary recall, according to H-E-B.

H-E-B customers who purchased any of the products related to this recall can return them to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-800-432-3113.

No injuries have been reported by the company.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

